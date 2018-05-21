Early Hospital Readmissions More Preventable Than Late Readmissions

Patients readmitted within 7 days of hospital discharge were compared with those readmitted within 8 to 30 days postdischarge.

In a general hospital setting, early readmissions are more preventable and responsive to hospital-based intervention than late readmissions, which may be more responsive to ambulatory and home-based mediations, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Kelly L. Graham, MD, MPH, of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and associates conducted a prospective group analysis at 10 US academic medical centers to understand if hospital readmission after 7 days of discharge was more or less preventable than readmission after 8 to 30 days postdischarge.

A total of 822 adult patients were readmitted, and 2 physician adjudicators used structured surveys at each site to measure the preventability of each case.

Early and late readmissions were 36.2% and 23.0% preventable, respectively. The investigators reported that early readmissions were better prevented in hospitals than late admissions (47.2% vs 25.5%). Preventability was in favor of late readmission in outpatient clinics and home settings compared with early readmissions (15.2% vs 6.6% in clinics; 19.4% vs 14.0% in homes).

“We believe it is time to change the model for patient outcomes after hospital discharge to one that recognizes shared accountability for readmissions along the entire spectrum of care,” the authors concluded. “If this cannot be achieved in the short term, our findings suggest that a 7-day readmission window will more accurately capture preventable hospital readmissions.”

