New App Lets Consumers Order STD Tests and Get Treatment via Telemedicine

Results can be shared by users through text, e-mail or on dating profiles

CheckMate, a mobile app that allows consumers to order at-home and in-lab tests for sexually transmitted diseases (STD) has been made available by CheckMate Healthcare.

Through the app, a user can select either CheckMate Home, which allows individuals to self-test at home, or CheckMate Lab, which provides users with information on thousands of testing centers across the country. If the user selects 'Home', they will be mailed a discreet self-test kit. Using this method, test results are available within 48 hours after sending the kit back to the Company. If 'Lab' is selected, users will be given a list of nearby labs which do not require appointments or ID; the test will be prepaid through the app and results are available within 24 hours.

If a result is positive, CheckMate provides a free physician consultation through telemedicine and a prescription to a local pharmacy (available for chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, and herpes simplex virus 2). CheckMate uses CLIA and CAP certified labs for testing and results are stored in HIPAA compliant servers.

Results – including the date you were checked and a list of what you were checked for – can be shared by users through text, e-mail or on dating profiles. "We feel the CheckMate app has the potential to eliminate the stigma around STD status where people can now just ask ‘do you use CheckMate?' helping to ease the conversation," said Marc Schonberger, CEO of CheckMate.

CheckMate follows a growing trend of e-health and at-home testing, which has flourished in the area of genetics in recent years. Pricing varies depending on which STD tests an individual chooses and by what method:

Home Pricing

Test type Cost Total Check $269 (Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Hepatitis C, Herpes 2, HIV 1&2, Syphilis, Trichomoniasis)

PrEP Check $239 (Hepatitis C, Herpes 2, HIV 1&2, Syphilis)

Triple Check $199 (Chlamydia and Gonorrhea 3-site check) Mini Check

$199 (Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Trichomoniasis) Basic Check $149 (Chlamydia, Gonorrhea)

Lab Pricing

Test type Cost Total Check $269 (Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Hepatitis C, Herpes 2, HIV 1&2, Syphilis, Trichomoniasis)

PrEP Check $239 (Hepatitis C, Herpes 2, HIV 1&2, Syphilis)

Mini Check

$199 (Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Trichomoniasis) Basic Check $149 (Chlamydia, Gonorrhea)

CheckMate Choice

Test type Cost Chlamydia $75 Gonorrhea $75 Hepatitis C $92 Herpes Type 2 $63 HIV 1&2 antibody (4th Gen) $73 Syphilis $73 Trichomoniasis $93

In recognition of National HIV Testing Day (June 27), CheckMate Healthcare is offering consumers HIV testing for just $50 when they use the code AWARE.

For more information visit CheckMateHealthcare.com.