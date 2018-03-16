NAPNAP celebrates 45th anniversary at 2018 National Conference

NAPNAP will celebrate its 45th anniversary at the organization’s National Conference in Chicago from March 19-22, 2018.

The following article is part of The Clinical Advisor's coverage from the 2018 National Conference National Conference of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners in Chicago. Our staff will be reporting live on the latest news and clinically relevant practice information from leading pediatric NPs in many specialty areas. Check back for ongoing updates from NAPNAP 2018.

The 2018 National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP) National Conference will take place from Monday, March 19, through Thursday, March 22, in Chicago.

More than 1,600 pediatric nurse practitioners, family nurse practitioners, and their fellow pediatric providers will attend the meeting for professional networking and continuing education in hot topics and social events. This year marks the 45th anniversary of NAPNAP, and the organization plans to celebrate the milestone during the conference.

NAPNAP's conference agenda includes more than 100 educational sessions, intensive workshops, poster presentations, and certification review courses. Keynote and general sessions will be presented by nationally known experts in pediatric health and/or advanced practice nursing.

The program on March 21 will address hot topics in developmental and behavioral pediatrics, genetics and genomics, maltreatment and toxic stress, breastfeeding, and mental health.

