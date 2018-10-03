Clinical Advisor Contributing Writer

High Susceptibility Antibiotics Reduce Readmission Rates for Urinary Tract Infections

Creating a community source specific urinary pathogen antibiogram to base the empiric antibacterial therapy for ED patients with UTI may be useful in reduction of 30 day readmission rates.

SAN FRANCISCO — The use of a moderate to low susceptibility antibiotic to treat a urinary tract infection (UTI) may result in a 1.74-fold increase in the odds of an emergency department readmission within 30 days for another UTI, according to a study presented at the IDWeek in San Francisco, CA, October 3-7, 2018.

This study evaluated the creation of an antimicrobial stewardship program to define the community-specific urine antibiogram and categorize antibiotic therapy into high susceptible antibiotics (≥90%) and moderate to low susceptible antibiotics (<90%). Researchers retrospectively analyzed 594 patients who tested positive on a urine culture in the emergency department. Information was collected on the type of urine pathogen present, whether the patient received a high susceptibility or moderate to low susceptibility antibiotic, and if the patient was readmitted for another UTI 30 days after discharge.

Patients who received moderate to low susceptibility antibiotics (44.9%) had a higher 30-day readmission rate when compared with patients who received high susceptibility antibiotics (14.2% vs 7.95%, respectively; P =.014). The adjusted odds ratio for readmission was 1.74 (95% CI, 1.01-2.99; P =.047).

The researchers concluded that creating an antimicrobial stewardship program with a community specific urine antibiogram “may be a useful tool in reduction of 30 day readmission rates” in patients with UTIs who are treated in the emergency department.

