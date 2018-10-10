Fycompa Approved for Younger Epilepsy Patients With Partial-Onset Seizures

Fycompa is available in a tablet and oral suspension formulation

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Fycompa (perampanel; Eisai) to patients with epilepsy ≥4 years of age for the treatment of partial-onset seizures (POS) with or without secondarily generalized seizures.

The use of Fycompa, a selective, non-competitive alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5- methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA) receptor antagonist, for the treatment of POS in pediatric patients 4 years to less than 12 years of age was supported by evidence from studies of Fycompa in patients ≥12 years of age with POS, pharmacokinetic data from adult and pediatric patients, and safety data in 225 pediatric patients 4 years to less than 12 years of age treated with Fycompa. Final results from these pediatric studies will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

"Taking an [antiepileptic drug] as prescribed every day is a critical part of reaching the goal of seizure freedom for pediatric patients," said Jesus Eric Piña-Garza, MD, pediatric neurologist, Tri-Star Medical Group Children's Specialists. "With Fycompa, children and their parents now have a once-daily dosing option with a long half-life that can fit into their increasingly busy lives."

Fycompa is available as 2mg, 4mg, 6mg, 8mg, 10mg and 12mg tablets, and as a 0.5mg/mL oral suspension formulation.

In addition to the POS indication, Fycompa is approved as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients with epilepsy ≥12 years old.

For more information visit Eisai.com.