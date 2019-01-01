Parkinson Disease Treatment Soon to Be Discontinued

A business decision was made to discontinue manufacturing of these products

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has posted a discontinuation notice for Requip (ropinirole HCl; GlaxoSmithKline) tablets and certain Requip XL (ropinirole HCl; GlaxoSmithKline) extended-release tablets.

Requip and Requip XL are non-ergot dopamine agonists indicated for the treatment of Parkinson disease.

The affected products include Requip 0.25mg, 0.5mg, 1mg, 2mg, 3mg, 4mg, and 5mg strength tablets in 100-count bottles, and Requip XL 2mg strength tablets in 30-count bottles. The anticipated final dates of availability to patients are as follows:

Requip 0.25mg (NDC 0007-4890-20): April 2019

Requip 0.5mg (NDC 0007-4891-20): May 2019

Requip 1mg (NDC 0007-4892-20): January 2019

Requip 2mg (NDC 0007-4893-20): January 2019

Requip 3mg (NDC 0007-4895-20): April 2019

Requip 4mg (NDC 0007-4896-20): May 2019

Requip 5mg (NDC 0007-4894-20): March 2019

Requip XL 2mg (NDC 0007-4885-13): March 2019

The discontinuation of these products was a business decision, according to the FDA notice. Requip XL is still available as 4mg, 6mg, 8mg, and 12mg extended-release tablets.

For more information call (908) 293-5330 or visit FDA.gov.