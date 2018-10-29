Bijuva Approved for Moderate to Severe Vasomotor Symptoms From Menopause

Bijuva is the first bio-identical hormone therapy combining estradiol and progesterone in a single capsule.

TherapeuticsMD announced the approval of Bijuva (estradiol and progesterone) capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause in women with a uterus.

Bijuva is the first bio-identical hormone therapy combining estradiol and progesterone in a single capsule. Approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was supported by the Phase 3 Replenish trial which evaluated the safety and efficacy of Bijuva in generally healthy, postmenopausal women with a uterus for the treatment of moderate to severe hot flashes. The co-primary efficacy endpoints were change from baseline in the number and severity of hot flashes at weeks 4 and 12 vs placebo.

Treatment with Bijuva led to a statistically significant reduction from baseline in both the frequency and severity of hot flashes vs placebo while reducing risks to the endometrium (primary safety endpoint). Breast tenderness, headache, vaginal bleeding, vaginal discharge, and pelvic pain were the most common adverse reactions reported. As with other hormone replacement therapies, Bijuva carries several Boxed Warnings regarding the risks of cardiovascular disorders, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, and probable dementia. There is no evidence that bio-identical hormones are safer or more effective than synthetic hormones.

Bijuva will be available as 1mg estradiol/100mg progesterone strength capsules in 30-count blister packs. “The approval of Bijuvia finally supports the science of combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone,” said Kelly S. Selby, RPh, FIACP, pharmacist and compounding pharmacy owner. “Compounding pharmacists have been supporting women and their healthcare providers who request bio-identical hormone therapy for years and look forward to having Bijuva as a commercially available option that is covered by insurance.”

Bijuva is expected to become available in the second quarter of 2019.

For more information call (888) 228-0150 or visit TherapeuticsMD.com.