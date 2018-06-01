Oral Contraceptive Taytulla Recalled Due to Packaging Error

This article originally appeared here.

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



The recall specifically affects the 6x28 physicians sample pack with Lot #5620706 (Exp 05/2019)

Allergan announced a voluntary nationwide recall of 1 lot of Taytulla (norethindrone acetate, ethinyl estradiol, and ferrous fumarate) 1mg/20mcg packs due to placebo capsules that were placed out of sequence.

Taytulla is a combination oral contraceptive that is intended to prevent pregnancy. The recall specifically affects the 6x28 physicians sample pack with Lot #5620706 (Exp 05/2019). A physician report indicates that 4 placebo (non-hormonal) capsules were placed in the first 4 days of therapy instead of active capsules.

Women who take the oral contraceptive out of sequence may have a higher risk of contraceptive failure and thus unintended pregnancy. Reversing the order may not be evident to new or previous users, which can further increase the chance of taking the capsules out of sequence.

Taytulla is available as a 28-count blister card with 24 "active" pink softgel capsules followed by 4 "non-active" maroon softgel capsules. The Company is notifying customers via a recall letter and is arranging for return of all sample packs. Patients who received a sample pack should notify their physician to arrange for a return.

For more information call (800) 678-1605 or visit Taytulla.com.