Pain, Psychiatric Comorbidities More Common in Chronic vs Episodic Migraine

Study participants were asked to fill out a questionnaire assessing 64 common migraine comorbidities and endophenotypes.

LOS ANGELES – Individuals with chronic vs episodic migraine may be more likely to experience chronic back pain, chronic pain, neck pain, anxiety, and depression, according to data presented at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, held April 21-27 in Los Angeles, California.

This study included survey data from 16,763 people with migraine — assessed based on modified criteria from the International Classification of Headache Disorders, third edition, beta version — of the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes (CaMEO) Study. Study participants were asked to fill out a questionnaire assessing 64 common migraine comorbidities and endophenotypes (presence/absence of a symptom; confirmed/unconfirmed diagnosis). Of the 12,810 individuals who completed the module, 76.4% had episodic migraine. Participants with chronic vs episodic migraine were more likely to be white (88.7% vs 84.0%, respectively; P <.001), to be women (81.5% vs 74.2%, P <.001), and to have a higher body mass index (28.7 kg/m2 vs 27.7 kg/m2; P <.001).

In addition, study participants with chronic migraine vs episodic migraine had relative frequencies >10% for chronic back pain (37.6% vs 22.5%), chronic pain (22.2% vs 7.4%), neck pain (55.3% vs 38.1%), anxiety (42.2% vs 25.7%), and depression (45.6% vs 28.1%). Of the 28 symptoms and conditions assessed, 24 (85.7%) were present at higher frequencies in individuals with chronic vs episodic migraine.

“Mechanisms explaining this association [between chronic migraine and comorbidities] might include direct causality (eg, chronic migraine causes the comorbidity), reverse causality (eg, the condition increases chronic migraine risk), and shared genetic or environmental risk factors,” the investigators concluded, adding, “Confounding, or detection bias (ie, “Berkson's Bias”) could also contribute.”

Disclosure: This study was supported by Allergan plc.

