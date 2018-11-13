Guidelines on the Use of OnabotulinumtoxinA for Chronic Migraine

An expert panel was convened by the European Headache Federation to address key clinical questions regarding the use of onabotulinumtoxinA for the management of chronic migraine.

In a consensus statement by the European Headache Federation published in the Journal of Headache and Pain, researchers and pain experts formulated guidelines for the use of onabotulinumtoxinA for the management of chronic migraine. The guideline includes recommendations on onabotulinumtoxinA dosing, treatment initiation, and termination.

An expert panel was convened by the European Headache Federation to address key clinical questions regarding the use of onabotulinumtoxinA for the management of chronic migraine. Answers to these questions were compiled into a clinical guideline, which was based on available clinical evidence and the panel's clinical experience using the medication for chronic pain conditions.

According to a high quality level of evidence, onabotulinumtoxinA appears to be effective and well tolerated. It is recommended that patients with chronic migraine who have not shown responsiveness to 2 to 3 prophylactic migraine medications be considered for this therapy.

Detoxification should be initiated in patients with chronic migraine and a recent history of medication overuse before initiating onabotulinumtoxinA therapy. The injection protocol used in the PREEMPT trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT00156910) should be followed (ie, 155-196 units injected to 31-39 sites every 12 weeks). Patients reporting a <30% reduction in headache days/month during onabotulinumtoxinA treatment are considered nonresponders.

Physicians should evaluate therapy response throughout treatment using headache calendars and should compare headache frequency during the 4 weeks before and after each therapy cycle. Treatment should be halted in patients with <10 headache days/month during a 3-month period. Headaches should be reassessed approximately 4 to 5 months after treatment termination.