Wearable Device Cleared for Use During Opioid Detoxification

Electrical pulses are sent through small needles that are inserted in the ear

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared for use a wearable device to aid in the reduction of opioid withdrawal symptoms.

The Drug Relief device (DyAnsys Inc.) is a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulator designed to give auricular neurostimulation treatment for >120 hours (or 5 days). Electrical pulses are sent through small needles that are inserted in the ear to combat the early stages of detoxification, leading to stabilization.

During the early stages of opioid withdrawal individuals may experience a range of conditions such as anxiety, agitation, depression, nausea, cravings and more. Detoxification and stabilization are the first steps in rehabilitation. The Company states that "Use of the Drug Relief therapy allows for a minimized use of opioid agonist treatment and in some cases may eliminate it."

The device is available by prescription only. "We are in a full-blown crisis and we need non-narcotic options and alternatives like this that can make a significant difference for individual patients and their families," said DyAnsys CEO, Srini Nageshwar.

For more information visit Dyansys.com.