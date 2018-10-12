AAPA and NCCPA Partner to Campaign for Physician Assistant Recognition

The American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA) and the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA) have combined their efforts by funding a national advertising campaign to raise public awareness of the PA profession, according to a press release from AAPA on September 28, 2018.

“AAPA's Board of Directors recognized the importance of raising the public awareness of PAs as we work to modernize PA practice laws across the country,” stated Jonathan E. Sobel, DMSc, MBA, PA-C, DFAAPA, FAPACVS, president and chair of the AAPA Board of Directors. “We would like to sincerely thank NCCPA for joining our effort.”

Print advertisements will be featured in more than 60 newspapers in the United States, as well as additional video, print, radio, and digital campaigns launched as part of the “Your PA Can Handle It” campaign initiated earlier in 2018. Advertising efforts will continue into 2019.

The collaboration between the AAPA and NCCPA coincides with the start of PA Week, a nationally recognized celebration of the contributions of more than 123,000 PAs to the health care industry. PA Week is celebrated from October 6 through 12, 2018.

“NCCPA is proud to collaborate with AAPA to double our efforts and focus attention on the amazing contributions that PAs are making to healthcare,” said Paul Lombardo, MPS, PA-C Emeritus and NCCPA Board Chair. “This is a timely opportunity to work together to increase the public's awareness and elevate the dialogue about PAs and the broad range of services and high-quality care they provide.”

Reference

AAPA and NCCPA partner to raise public awareness of PA profession [news release]. Alexandria, VA: American Academy of Physician Assistants; September 28, 2018. https://www.aapa.org/news-central/2018/09/aapa-nccpa-partner-raise-public-awareness-pa-profession/. Accessed October 10, 2018.