Pirfenidone May Be Effective for Improving Exercise Capacity, Dyspnea in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

A significantly lower proportion of patients with 6MWD decline or who had died were in the pirfenidone vs placebo group.

SAN ANTONIO — Pirfenidone is superior to placebo in improving exercise capacity and dyspnea in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and advanced impairment of lung function, according to a study presented at the CHEST Annual Meeting, held October 6-10, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas.

Investigators conducted a post hoc analysis of the ASCEND (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT01366209) and CAPACITY (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifiers: NCT00287716; NCT00287729) clinical trials. Patients with IPF were randomly assigned to either 2403 mg/d pirfenidone (n=90) or placebo (n=80). Changes from baseline in the 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) and University of California San Diego Shortness of Breath Questionnaire (UCSD SOBQ) total score as well as changes in the composite outcome of a 6MWD decline of ≥50 m or death and an increase in UCSD SOBQ total score of ≥20 points or death were assessed at 52-week follow-up.

At baseline, the median 6MWD in the treatment and placebo groups were 385.5 m and 375.5 m, respectively, and baseline median UCSD SOBQ total scores were 42.0 and 43.8. The median change in the 6MWD from baseline to the 52-week follow-up was –34.0 m with pirfenidone vs –81.5 m with placebo (Hodges-Lehmann median difference, 36.7 m; 95% CI, 3.0-71.5, with the analysis favoring pirfenidone). A significantly lower proportion of patients with 6MWD decline ≥50 m or who had died were in the pirfenidone group (43.3% vs 61.5%; P =.0279).

The median change in the UCSD SOBQ total score from baseline to 52 weeks also favored pirfenidone (+17.0 [pirfenidone] vs +21.5 [placebo]; Hodges-Lehmann median difference, –8.0 points; 95% CI, –15.5 to –0.5). In addition, a significantly lower proportion of patients who experienced an increase in the UCSD SOBQ total score of ≥20 points or death by 52-week follow-up were randomly assigned to pirfenidone (43.8% vs 57.5%; P =.0081).

“The [Hodges-Lehmann] median differences for pirfenidone vs placebo over 52 weeks exceeded or met the minimally clinically important differences in 6MWD and UCSD SOBQ of 28 m and 8 points, respectively,” the researchers concluded.

Disclosures: Funding was provided by Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

