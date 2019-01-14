Emily Pond

Working Group Endorses Patient-Reported Outcome Measure for PsA-Related Quality of Life

The Psoriatic Arthritis Impact of Disease questionnaire was endorsed as a core outcome measure for psoriatic arthritis-specific health-related quality of life.

The Psoriatic Arthritis Impact of Disease questionnaire (PsAID12) was endorsed as a core outcome measure for psoriatic arthritis (PsA)-specific health-related quality of life, according to study results published in The Journal of Rheumatology.

The Outcome Measures in Rheumatology (OMERACT) standards were used to assess the validity and feasibility of the PsAID12 as a measure of health-related quality of life. The OMERACT working group performed a systematic literature review to assess measurement properties of the PsAID12. Data abstracted from literature were discussed and voted on at the May 2018 OMERACT conference held in Terrigal, Australia. For each component of the PsAID12, literature evidence was appraised as green, amber, or red, for endorsed, endorsed with caution, or not endorsed, respectively. OMERACT conference results were then assessed as a collective to determine the clinical applicability of the PsAID12.

PsAID12 fulfilled the "green" OMERACT standards for domain match, feasibility, reliability, and longitudinal construct validity. PsAID12 was thus endorsed for these measures. The discriminatory capacity of the PSAID12 was endorsed with caution per heterogeneity in the quality of literature results. Overall, the OMERACT working group offered a provisional endorsement of PSAID12 for measuring PSA-specific health-related quality of life in randomized controlled trials and longitudinal observational studies. Of 96 participants who voted at the OMERACT workshop, 87.5% voted "yes" for the provisional endorsement.

Per OMERACT reports, the PsAID12 was the first patient-reported outcome measure to be provisionally endorsed as a core outcome measure for PsA-specific quality of life in clinical trials. PsAID12 discrimination and improvement thresholds should be examined in future studies.

