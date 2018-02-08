2018 Immunization schedule for children, adolescents: ACIP recommendations

The updates contain new or revised ACIP recommendations for poliovirus, influenza, and measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has released the 2018 Recommended Immunization Schedule for Children and Adolescents Aged 18 Years or Younger.

The 2018 immunization schedule includes several changes from the 2017 schedule, including simplified figures and footnotes. The updates contain new or revised ACIP recommendations for poliovirus, influenza, and measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines, as well as a clarification of the recommendations for rotavirus and pneumococcal vaccines.

Some of the figure changes include:

The maximum ages for the first and last doses in the rotavirus vaccination series have been included

Information on the inactivated poliovirus vaccine was updated to clarify the catch-up recommendations for children 4 years of age and older

A reference for use of live vaccines in patients with HIV has been added

In addition, the footnotes were updated to include the following: