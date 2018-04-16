Susanna Levin, WHNP
April 16, 2018
Advisor Forum

LARC implant dimensions

The recent article on LARC [“Long-acting reversible contraceptive”] stated that the Nexplanon implant is 4 cm x 2 cm. In fact, it is 4 cm x 2 mm.—Susanna Levin, WHNP, New Rochelle, N.Y.

These are letters from practitioners around the country who want to share their clinical problems and successes, observations and pearls with their colleagues. We invite you to participate. If you have a clinical pearl, submit it here.
From the April 2018 Issue of Clinical Advisor »
