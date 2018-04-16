Susanna Levin, WHNP

LARC implant dimensions

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



In a comment by a reader, Nexplanon implant dimensions are not 4 cm x 2 cm.

The recent article on LARC [“Long-acting reversible contraceptive”] stated that the Nexplanon implant is 4 cm x 2 cm. In fact, it is 4 cm x 2 mm.—Susanna Levin, WHNP, New Rochelle, N.Y.