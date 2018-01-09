Referral to a psychiatric provider
This nurse practitioner erred by not referring this patient to a psychiatric provider.
This nurse practitioner [Legal Advisor, “A patient commits murder,”] did not err by failing to consult with her partner. She erred by not referring this patient to a psychiatric provider. If her MSN program was anything like the one I attended, FNPs get one 3-hour class on mental health treatment. Prescribing a single antidepressant is fine in a primary care setting. The regimen she used is appalling.—Rachel Booker, PMHNP-BC, Bangor, Maine
